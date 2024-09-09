NIIF-backed EV maker Ather Energy files for $370 mn IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

NIIF-backed EV maker Ather Energy files for $370 mn IPO

By Reuters

  • 09 Sep 2024
NIIF-backed EV maker Ather Energy files for $370 mn IPO
Ather electric scooters are seen outside the showroom in Mumbai, India | Credit: Reuters

Indian electric two wheeler-maker Ather Energy has filed for an IPO consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth 31 billion rupees ($369.4 million), it said in a draft filing on Monday.

Backed by Indian bike-maker Hero MotoCorp, Ather makes electric scooters and competes with recently-listed Ola Electric.

Investors and some top shareholders will sell up to 22 million shares in the IPO.

Advertisement

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure to establish an electric two-wheeler factory in India's Maharashtra state, and for research and development, Ather said.

The book-running lead managers for the issue include Axis Capital and JM Financial.

Advertisement
Ather EnergyIPOinitial public offering

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Peek inside ex-Motilal exec Mittal-floated credit fund's dual asset deployment strategy

Infrastructure

Peek inside ex-Motilal exec Mittal-floated credit fund's dual asset deployment strategy

GMR Airports raises stake in Delhi airport to 74% as Germany's Fraport exits

Infrastructure

GMR Airports raises stake in Delhi airport to 74% as Germany's Fraport exits

NIIF-backed EV maker Ather Energy files for $370 mn IPO

Infrastructure

NIIF-backed EV maker Ather Energy files for $370 mn IPO

Brookfield-backed Data InvIT raises nearly $1 bn in rare bond deal to fund ATC India purchase

Infrastructure

Brookfield-backed Data InvIT raises nearly $1 bn in rare bond deal to fund ATC India purchase

Premium
Japan's Sumitomo explores flying into Indian airport sector

Infrastructure

Japan's Sumitomo explores flying into Indian airport sector

CapitaLand aims to more than double India funds under management by 2028

Infrastructure

CapitaLand aims to more than double India funds under management by 2028

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW