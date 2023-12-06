Nexus Ventures, Sanjay Nayar-backed Uniqus buys ESG tech platform

Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus

Uniqus Consultech Inc., an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) consulting firm backed by former KKR India head Sanjay Nayar, said Wednesday it has acquired the global ESG business of Goodera to strengthen its operations.

Uniqus will get global clients using Goodera’s ESG platform as part of the deal. The teams serving these clients will also become a part of Uniqus, the company said in a statement. It didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Goodera’s ESG tech platform is a cloud-based software application that helps companies manage the performance of their sustainability programmes. After the acquisition, the platform is being renamed as ESG UniVerse, Uniqus said.

Advertisement

Uniqus said it intends to make “substantial” investments to enhance the capabilities of ESG UniVerse, in line with its strategy to provide clients with a technology platform to manage ESG data and reporting requirements.

“By integrating Goodera’s tech stack with our consulting, our overall ESG offering will bridge this gap through a single platform for businesses to measure, monitor, analyze, benchmark, and improve their ESG performance, and meet regulatory and rating norms productively and accurately,” said Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus.

Khatri, a former KPMG executive, founded Uniqus along with former EY executive Sandip Khetan. Late last year, the company raised $12.5 million (Rs 96 crore) in a Series A funding round from Nexus Venture Partners and Sanjay Nayar's Sorin Investments. Nayar started Sorin after leaving KKR in late 2020.

Advertisement

Khatri also said one of the major challenges faced by companies in the area of ESG is the weakly integrated data that resides across different information systems. “We are committed to make additional investments in our tech stack to address the emerging data requirements of our clients and build a next-generation ESG tech platform,” he said.

Share article on Leave Your Comments