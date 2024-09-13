Newmi Care, Futwork raise early-stage funding, eye expansion

Aditi Mittal & Sanchit Agarwal, founders, Newmi Care

Contact center solutions provider Futwork and women health-focussed platform Newmi raise early-stage funding for expansion, companies said on Friday.

Newmi

Newmi Care, a full-stack outpatient care platform and clinic focussed on women's health and wellness, has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Sprout Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from an undisclosed family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, Key Ventures Forum and angel investors.

With this capital, Newmi Care aims to build its women's clinics in North and West India, enhance technology and product innovation and expand its team.

Since its inception in May 2022, Newmi Care has serviced more than 60,000 women across 400+ cities in India, covering health concerns ranging from menstrual, sexual, and hormonal health, fertility and maternity, menopause, and women’s reproductive organ cancers, it said in a statement.

Futwork has raised Rs 21 crore in a Series A round of funding, led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Artha Venture Fund, with participation from D2C Insider Angels and investor Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn).

Founded by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate, and Sri Ganapathy, the company helps businesses in sectors such as e-commerce, BFSI, and edtech to establish and scale their outbound calling teams without any fixed costs.

It supports various tele-calling applications such as product demos, session bookings and customer feedback collection, focussing on industries like e-commerce, BFSI and edtech.

The funds will be used to scale the product and roll out AI solutions to provide full-stack customer communication solutions across voice, chat, email, and WhatsApp, along with expanding to international markets, the startup said in a statement.

Futwork previously raised a seed round of $1 million from Blume Ventures and Simile Venture Partners in 2022.

