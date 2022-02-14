Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Newly-listed tech firms bleed, eroding 46% of investor’s money
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

One in two out of the eight new-age technology firms that got listed on the Indian bourses in 2021 hit a fresh all-time low today...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT