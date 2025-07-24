Netrasemi, Enlite, others snag funding; LISSUN acquires US mental health startup

Netrasemi’s (from left) Koshy P Vaidhyan (CDO), Sreejith Varma (CTO and co-founder), Hariprasad C (CSO and promoter), Jyothis Indirabhai (CEO and co-founder), and Deepa Geetha (COO and co-founder)

Chip design firm Netrasemi has secured backing from Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures to expand manufacturing capabilities and AI chip development. Further, intelligent systems company Enlite, insurtech firm Bharatsure, defence startup Ammunic Systems, and textile printing firm True Colors raised funding in separate rounds.

Meanwhile, mental health platform LISSUN has acquired US-based well-being startup Being Cares to expand its service offerings.

Netrasemi has raised Rs 107 crore ($12.4 million) in a Series A round from Chennai-based software firm Zoho Corporation and early-stage venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based semiconductor firm said the funds will be used to accelerate research and development initiatives, expand manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen marketing efforts to expand further into domestic and global markets. The company also aims to double its workforce from 83 to 166 engineers.

Further, the funding will enable it to launch four system-on-chip (SoC) variants for surveillance, industrial robotics, and smart infrastructure. Netrasemi has completed the development of two SoC products which are in the final design stage. These will target TSMC's 12nm technology node.

Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi focuses on developing SoCs that enable optimal computing for smart internet of things (IoT) products, especially to address complex workloads like video processing. The chips are designed to perform AI-based analytics directly on devices, eliminating the need to send data to servers or the cloud.

Enlite has secured Rs 46 crore ($5.3 million) in a Series A round led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Claypond Capital.

The Mumbai-based startup said it will expand into international markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while deepening its presence in India across commercial real estate, pharmaceuticals, smart airports, data centers, public infrastructure, and hospitality.

It also plans to accelerate its edge AI and telemetry capabilities, while strengthening its go-to-market, deployment, and integration teams across both enterprise and government segments.

Founded in November 2017 by Gaurav Bali and Garima Bharadwaj, Enlite claims its full-stack, plug-and-play automation solution will replace traditional control systems with compact wireless hardware and edge-based intelligence. It offers wireless, cloud-native automation systems for real-time building management, covering over 25 million square feet to date.

Bharatsure, an insurtech company offering infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, has raised Rs 6 crore from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and other investors, including Capital A and Atrium Angels.

Founded by Anuj Parekh and Sanil Basutkar, Bharatsure provides IaaS insurance solutions for group and embedded coverage.

Further, it has partnered with battery-swapping network startup Battery Smart to launch natural calamity insurance for its station partners. “These station partners play a frontline role in advancing sustainable mobility, and we’re proud to design coverage that genuinely addresses their needs. The funding allows us to further develop our infrastructure,” said Anuj Parekh, co-founder and CEO of Bharatsure.

Defence-tech company Ammunic Systems has raised $1.1 million in a seed round led by India Accelerator and its multi-stage VC arm Finvolve, to scale existing products and build novel defence technologies.

The capital will enable the Bengaluru-based startup to accelerate its innovation roadmap, by investing in research and development, and bolster operational capacity by scaling up manufacturing, team expansion and new product development.

Founded by Priyanka Singhal in 2024, Ammunic specializes in the design and development of weapon systems with core competence in advanced electronic fuzes, warheads, and munition integration technologies.

True Colors, a digital textile printing and fabric processing firm, has raised an undisclosed amount from Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund and Finavenue Growth Fund.

The company will use the funds to scale its core operations across fabric printing, sublimation paper, machine trading, and ink supply.

LISSUN

Mental health platform LISSUN has acquired US-based mental well-being startup Being Cares Inc, gaining its technology and team.

Being’s founders have joined LISSUN’s leadership, with Varun Gandhi taking on the role of chief product officer and Abhishek Sharma joining as chief technology officer.

"This strategic integration aims to merge authentic intelligence, LISSUN’s core strength in therapist-led interventions, with artificial intelligence through Being’s intelligent mental health mapping model," LISSUN said in a statement.

Being’s intelligent mental health mapping model processes over 2,500 causes and real-world effects, offering hyper-personalized guidance, the company said. It can decode more than 40 conditions, including anxiety, depression, burnout, and parenting stress. LISSUN said it is now extending this model to address child-centric issues such as autism, ADHD, speech delays, and learning challenges.

Gurugram-headquartered LISSUN was founded by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta in 2021. The platform offers solutions to mental health issues by providing individuals with guidance, therapies, and solutions for their emotional and mental well-being.

