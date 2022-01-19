Ness Digital Engineering acquires Pune-based software company Niyuj

Digital services transformation company, Ness Digital Engineering, acquired Niyuj- a company that provides software product engineering services, for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“At Niyuj, we engineer products from inception to implementation and ongoing support and DevOps, covering the entire product lifecycle, driving innovation for our clients,” said Avinash Shenoi, Founder and Director at Niyuj.

“Joining Ness, one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution, allows Niyuj to scale those capabilities further and drive measurable business results for our customers,” he added.

Pune-headquartered Niyuj specialises in building software products that include networking, security, storage, and cloud solutions for early-stage startups and Fortune 500 companies and has delivered more than 80 technology solutions.

“Niyuj is well-positioned to take advantage of the acceleration from hardware-centric devices to cloud-based services in digital infrastructure solutions,” said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness Digital Engineering.

Ness Digital Engineering is a digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services.

CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive buy-side mergers and acquisitions advisor to Ness for this transaction. LegaLogic served as the exclusive strategic advisor and legal counsel to Niyuj for this transaction.