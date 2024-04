Neo Asset hires former Brookfield executive for infrastructure team

Premium Parvez Umrigar (left) and Saurabh Singhal

Mumbai-based Neo Asset Management, the asset management arm of Neo Group, has beefed up its infrastructure team as it looks to ramp up its operations in the segment where it is raising its maiden investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. Neo Asset Management’s infrastructure team is helmed by Abishek Goel, ......