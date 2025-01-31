Need regulations, better supply chain to aid e-pharmacies: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
A comprehensive regulatory framework could ensure compliance among online pharmacies in India while improved infrastructure and a de-clogged supply chain could ensure last-mile delivery, according to panelists at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025. Prateek Verma, head of the e-pharmacy business and senior vice president at Tata 1mg, said during a panel ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.