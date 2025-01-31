Need regulations, better supply chain to aid e-pharmacies: Panelists at VCCircle summit
Need regulations, better supply chain to aid e-pharmacies: Panelists at VCCircle summit

By Prithvi Durai

  • 31 Jan 2025
Medikabaazar's Babul Mody, Tata 1mg's Prateek Verma, and TH Healthcare's Anant Kharad at VCCircle summit

A comprehensive regulatory framework could ensure compliance among online pharmacies in India while improved infrastructure and a de-clogged supply chain could ensure last-mile delivery, according to panelists at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025.  Prateek Verma, head of the e-pharmacy business and senior vice president at Tata 1mg, said during a panel ......

