Nawgati, Troovy, KorinMi snag early-stage funding

Nawgati founders (from left) Aryan Sisodia, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aalaap Nair

Fuel-tech platform Nawgati, children’s snacks brand Troovy, and skincare clinic KorinMi have secured funding in separate rounds from a mix of angel investors, family offices, venture capital firms, the companies said on Tuesday.

Nawgati has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by public equities investor Ajay Upadhyaya, with participation from Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, MeitY Startup Hub, and Aamara Capital.

Several angel investors, including former Accenture executive Sanjay Sharma, BRIDGEi2i founders Ashish Sharma and Prithvijit Roy, and former Elevation Capital partner Vivek Mathur, also participated in the round.

Nawgati is eyeing global expansion and plans to strengthen its presence across India. The Noida-based startup said it will scale its fleet solutions to more fuel companies and improve its offerings for fleet operators and fuel stations.

Founded by Aryan Sisodia, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aalaap Nair, Nawgati is a fuel-tech platform offering technology-driven solutions to optimize fuel station operations and improve fleet management. Its flagship platform, Aaveg, connects fuel stations, fleet operators, and consumers, enabling better utilization of fuel networks. It also streamlines refueling operations, reduces wait times, and offers real-time visibility of fuel availability and fleet movement.

Troovy, a brand offering nutritious snacks for children, has raised Rs 20 crore ($2.3 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Sharrp Ventures, Spring Marketing Capital, and Veltis Capital.

Founded by Aditya Mukherjee and Mansi Baranwal, Troovy creates snacks for children using "all-natural, wholesome ingredients". Its product line includes high-protein chips and puffs, protein-rich instant pasta, vermicelli, immunity-boosting sauces and spreads, and multi-millet protein milk mixes. The startup opened its first retail store last year.

Korean skincare clinic KorinMi has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by angel investors such as former Kaya Skin Clinic CEO Vikas Agarwal and Venture Garage CEO Vivek Kumar, among other private investors.

The Gurugram-based startup—whose name blends “Korea” and “India” (Korin), with “Mi” meaning “beauty” in Korean--said it plans to advance its technology, expand outreach, boost marketing, and further develop skincare treatments tailored to Indian consumers. KorinMi aims to open 25 new clinics in key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad over the next three years.

Founded in 2024 by Reshbha Munjal and Jenovia Daun Jung, KorinMi combines Korean skincare technology and products with treatments tailored for Indian skin. The company uses 3D skin analysis to offer personalized treatments and provides both non-invasive and invasive solutions for all skin types and age groups.

