Naspers terminates deal to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Naspers terminates deal to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 bn

Naspers terminates deal to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 bn

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 03 Oct 2022
Naspers terminates deal to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 bn

Naspers-owned Prosus has terminated its $4.7 billion agreement to acquire payments provider BillDesk, a month after the deal between Prosus arm PayU and shareholders of BillDesk was cleared by the Competition Commission of India. 

"BillDesk shareholders are shocked. This was very last minute. A multinational corporation (MNC) has signed a binding contract in India and is walking away," said a person directly aware of the development. 
"We will explore what needs to be done contractually and legally against Prosus," the person further on condition of anonymity.

While PayU secured the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 5 September, 2022, the deal's closure was subject to several other clearances.
The completion of the deal was expected to have shored up PayU's parent firm Prosus' total investments in India to about $12 billion.

Advertisement

Naspers, which has invested over $6 billon in India's technology sector since 2005, first announced the acquisition deal last August, paving way for one the largest consolidation in India's fintech sector. 

However, it formally announced the deal after responding to a show-cause notice issued by the CCI, to which was required to respond by August 2022.

It filed a revised merger notification in April this year, addressing the competition regulator's queries. PayU said the acquisition is not likely to cause any considerable adverse effect on competition in India's fintech sector owing to the highly competitive and dynamic nature of the markets.

Advertisement
NaspersBillDeskProsusPayUdealmerger and acquisitionsterminationdeal withdrawal

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Markets fall as inflation fears add to global growth woes

Finance

Markets fall as inflation fears add to global growth woes

Listed U Gro Capital raises funding via ECB route

Finance

Listed U Gro Capital raises funding via ECB route

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Finance

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Rupee slides towards record low as oil firms seek dollars

Finance

Rupee slides towards record low as oil firms seek dollars

Motilal Oswal Alternates closes fourth fund at Rs 4,500 cr

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alternates closes fourth fund at Rs 4,500 cr

Nykaa approves issuance of bonus shares

Consumer

Nykaa approves issuance of bonus shares

Advertisement