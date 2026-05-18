Prudential plans to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance

British life insurer Prudential's office in London | Credit: Reuters/Simon Dawson

Prudential on Sunday said it has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company, from Bharti Life Ventures and 360 ONE Asset Management, as part of a strategic repositioning of its India operations.

Prudential said it will acquire a controlling stake in Bharti Life Insurance for initial cash consideration of 35 billion rupees ($364.74 million), payable on completion. An additional 7 billion rupees is potentially payable on the fulfillment of certain conditions that the Hong Kong and London-listed insurer did not specify.

Upon completion of the deal, Prudential said its Indian operations will consist of majority-owned Bharti Life Insurance and Prudential HCL Health Insurance, and minority shareholdings in two listed entities, namely 35% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and 22% in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Prudential is required to reduce its shareholding in ICICIPru Life to under 10% to secure regulatory approval for the deal, the company said, adding that it is engaging with regulatory authorities on this process.

The deal is a strategic move to secure majority ownership of a life insurance business in India, a highly attractive market for Prudential, and enables the insurer to work closely with Bharti Enterprises' other businesses and related entities, the statement added.