TVS Venu to buy a minority stake in TPG-backed Jana SFB
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • TVS Venu to buy a minority stake in TPG-backed Jana SFB

TVS Venu to buy a minority stake in TPG-backed Jana SFB

By Malvika Maloo

  • 18 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
TVS Venu to buy a minority stake in TPG-backed Jana SFB
Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS Venu, a conglomerate led by TVS Motor Company's Chairman Sudarshan Venu and with interests spanning mobility, financial services, real estate and lifestyle sectors, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Bengaluru-based scheduled commercial bank Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd through a mix of primary and secondary transactions. 

The Chennai-headquartered group will acquire a stake of 9.9% on a fully-diluted basis. 

This includes a purchase of 5.64% stake worth Rs 317.5 crore (around $33 million) through primary issue of shares to GWC Family Fund Investments, the group’s Singapore-based holding vehicle. Another 4.9% stake will be acquired by TVS Motor Co for Rs 193.31 crore via a secondary transaction with the company’s promoter Jana Holdings Ltd. 

Advertisement

The overall fundraise, worth Rs 728 crore (around $76 million), also includes Mumbai-based investors Singularity AMC and Capri Global who have picked up 0.84% each. Meanwhile, Shruti Lohia, the daughter of Sri Prakash Lohia, Indian-born Indonesian billionaire businessman and founder of Indorama Corporation, has also bought a 4.57% stake in the company through the investment vehicle 2I Capital PCC. 

The latest deal comes a little more than a month after the TVS Venu group agreed to pick up 100% stake in US-based Prudential Financial Inc.’s stake in PGIM India Asset Management Pvt Ltd and PGIM India Trustees Pvt Ltd. 

TVS Venu also operates TVS Credit Services, a non-banking financial company, offering consumer and retail loans to millions of customers across India. It also owns Home Credit India, the consumer finance business from the Netherlands-based Home Credit Group that it acquired last year. Its investment in Jana will allow for "mutual collaboration" in various areas for long-term success, it said. 

Advertisement

Jana offers mass retail and MSME banking services with a distribution footprint in 822 outlets across 23 states and 2 Union Territories. 

TVS Venu GroupJana Small Finance BankGWC Family Fund InvestmentsTVS Motor Company

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Tano Capital, TR Capital, MSDF plot an exit from BFSI bet

Finance

Tano Capital, TR Capital, MSDF plot an exit from BFSI bet

SEBI allows higher borrowing limits for InvITs to refinance debt

Finance

SEBI allows higher borrowing limits for InvITs to refinance debt

Prudential plans to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance

Finance

Prudential plans to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance

Premium
Avataar Ventures secures financing to make GP commitments, back portfolio firms

Finance

Avataar Ventures secures financing to make GP commitments, back portfolio firms

Premium
Deals Digest: PE‑VC activity steady; AI, tech deals drive value

Finance

Deals Digest: PE‑VC activity steady; AI, tech deals drive value

Premium
Silicon Valley investor 3i Partners sets up VC fund in India

Finance

Silicon Valley investor 3i Partners sets up VC fund in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW