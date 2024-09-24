Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal gets VC funding for new startup Nurix AI
By Prithvi Durai

  24 Sep 2024
Mukesh Bansal (centre) with other members of Nurix AI's founding team

Mukesh Bansal, the co-founder of e-commerce firm Myntra and fitness services company Cult.fit, has secured funding for his latest startup Nurix AI from venture capital firms Accel and General Catalyst. 

Nurix said in a statement Tuesday it has raised $27.5 million (about Rs 230 crore ) in a seed-cum-Series A round led by the two American VC firms. Bansal’s early-stage incubator Meraki Labs also joined the round. 

Bansal founded the startup earlier this year. Previously, he co-founded fashion e-commerce firm Myntra in 2007 and Curefit about a decade later. Myntra was acquired by e-commerce firm Flipkart in 2014. Curefit was renamed as Cult.fit in 2021, when it also received funding from the Tata Group’s digital arm. Bansal worked for a couple of years as President of Tata Digital before resigning in 2023. 

Nurix says it provides artificial intelligence-enabled customer engagement solutions and AI agents to companies, taking into account their existing workflows and data sets. 

The company said it will use the funds to expand its technological base and scale its operations to meet the increasing demand for customized AI solutions in Asia and Northern America. This includes enhancing its research and development capabilities and forging long-term partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.   

Nurix said its first offering focuses on the BPO industry. The company is building AI-led, human-augmented customer experience solutions that enable “highly engaged and efficient conversations” between enterprises and their customers, it said.  

“At Nurix, we envision a future where AI agents, guided by human expertise, handle a significant portion of tasks, driving unprecedented gains in productivity and quality,” said Bansal, who is also CEO at the startup. 

