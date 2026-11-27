MYCPE ONE Acquires AssureOne, AI-First Tech Platform for CPA and Accounting Firms

Firms can now get an AI-first tech platform for practice management, tax, audit and accounting.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 -- MYCPE ONE, a partner to more than 3,000 CPA and accounting firms in the United States, today announced it has acquired AssureOne, an AI-first tech platform for practice management, tax, audit and bookkeeping work. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AssureOne platform overview AssureOne is a unified, AI-native platform that brings four core capabilities together for accounting firms on a single system: practice management, tax automation, accounting automation and audit automation.

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Practice Management: Beyond the core essentials, such as invoicing, engagement management, e-signature and workflow management, AssureOne includes its own AI-first CRM, complete with a client portal and a client mobile app. It offers native AI features for note-taking, SOP development, and team productivity tracking and monitoring, along with an AI-powered unified communications layer that brings email, text and calls into one place. It also tracks Section 7216 consent natively, a key compliance requirement for firms working with offshore preparers. This module competes with platforms such as TaxDome, Canopy, Karbon, Financial Cents, Jetpack Workflow, Ignition and Aiwyn. It also replaces point tools such as Fireflies for meeting notes, Scribe for SOPs, RingCentral for calls and ActivTrak for productivity tracking. Tax Automation: AssureOne automates tax data collection, tax organizers, data extraction and prep work, and connects with leading tax software including CCH Axcess and UltraTax CS, with further integrations in the pipeline. Tax review capabilities are in active development. This module competes with the likes of Juno, Filed, Black Ore, Soraban, StanfordTax, SafeSend, TaxGPT and SurePrep. Audit Automation: The platform provides AI-powered fieldwork testing, PBC request management, workpaper preparation and review, and financial statement verification. It layers on top of audit engagement tools such as CCH Engagement and AuditFile, and integrates with QuickBooks Online and Xero. It competes with solutions such as Trullion, Suralink, Punchcard, DataSnipper, Inflo and Fieldguide. Accounting Automation: Integrated with QuickBooks and Xero (with more integrations to follow), this module delivers AI-powered transaction categorization and coding, month-end close, financial reporting, expense approvals, and budgeting and forecasting, with FP&A on the way. It competes with tools such as Dext, Double (formerly Keeper), Botkeeper, Basis, Digits, Uncat, FloQast and Fathom.

AssureOne vision AssureOne's vision has been to unify the entire layer that sits on top of a firm's core accounting, tax-prep and audit-engagement software, bringing it into one coherent system. Today, the average firm runs four to five different applications to manage this layer, typically scattered across disconnected tools and used inefficiently. AssureOne consolidates that fragmented stack into a single, AI-native platform. AssureOne is currently used by 40 firms. The platform was built around a clear vision: to make an accounting firm's technology stack leaner, and to empower firms to use technology in a way that makes them more productive, cost-efficient, and able to deliver greater value to their clients.

AssureOne began modestly in April 2026 and has since grown to a team of 40+ engineers, designers and product specialists. It is led by accountants, people who understand the profession's problems firsthand, far better than an outside technologist could, and the platform has been built in close collaboration with firms, solving real problems as they surface rather than in isolation.

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AssureOne pricing AssureOne does not bill seats per user. Firms pay a small monthly fee for each client they serve and every plan includes team seats, so cost grows with the number of clients a firm serves. Across the board, AssureOne is designed to come in at roughly 40–50% below most comparable platforms on the market.

AssureOne: the road ahead AssureOne plans to add new modules, including Sales Tax Automation and human resource management, while deepening the features in every existing solution. On the tax side, the roadmap includes:

More integrations with tax prep software.

Review features for tax returns.

Support for more forms.

Research and advisory features.

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On the accounting side, AssureOne plans to extend its current features and add industry-specific capabilities, so firms can build their own playbooks and advise clients in more depth.

"The future of serving clients globally lies in bringing technology and talent together, and this is our decisive step in that direction," said Shalin Parikh, CEO of MYCPE ONE. "We've built a strong talent infrastructure across India, the Philippines, Mexico, and Colombia through our delivery centers and we've earned the trust of our clients along the way. This technology acquisition gives us the power to serve those clients even better, build a lasting competitive advantage, and scale."

"Indian technology services businesses are sitting on tremendous cash reserves built through their traditional businesses. It's time to put that capital to work: to acquire intellectual property globally and serve clients through the combination of AI-led technology and talent," added Shalin Parikh. "We need to unleash our animal spirits, look outward, and ask how we create the next leg of value creation for our clients, our people, and all our stakeholders."

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"It's time for Indian companies to be ambitious: to recognize the depth of their own expertise and make bold decisions from a position of strength. That's how we'll create tremendous value for our team, our clients, and all our stakeholders, while continuing to generate massive job opportunities along the way," Parikh said.

AssureOne's difference from other AI players is the talent layer MYCPE ONE adds on top of the software. MYCPE ONE trains its staff directly on the platform, so firms get the technology and people ready to use it from one partner. The company is building this for firms of every size, so capabilities once limited to the largest 200 firms become available across the profession.

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About MYCPE ONE

MYCPE ONE is an integrated platform for CPA and accounting firms, serving more than 3,000 firms across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include offshore staffing, continuing education, learning and development, CPE for Teams, digital marketing and websites, managed IT, cybersecurity, benchmarking, AI implementation services and, through AssureOne, AI-first firm software. MYCPE ONE has focused only on CPAs and accounting firms since it started, and has supported the profession for more than a decade. Its core management team is made up of CPAs and accountants. MYCPE ONE has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, India and the Philippines, with more than 40 delivery centers across more than 20 cities outside the US and Canada. Learn more at my-cpe.com

About AssureOne

AssureOne is an AI-first platform for CPA and accounting firms, priced by the number of active clients a firm serves. Its four solutions, Practice Management, Tax Automation, Audit Automation and Accounting Automation, share one record for each client and replace the separate apps firms often use for that work. AssureOne is part of MYCPE ONE. Learn more at assureone.ai

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