Multiples PE signs off with barely anything to show from decade-old bet on a group

Pro Renuka Ramnath, founder and CEO, Multiples PE

Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt Ltd (Multiples PE) has logged out from an eight-year-old portfolio company with a loss, completing its exit from a group it first backed a decade ago. The PE firm, which booked a partial exit from a financial services company earlier this year ......