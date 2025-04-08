Multiples PE mulls an exit move from healthcare portfolio firm

Pro Renuka Ramnath, founder and CEO, Multiples PE

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management is exploring the possibility of monetizing its investment in a four-year-old portfolio company after making at least three exit moves last year. Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples PE, which fully exited a textile company and partially exited an investment banking firm and a mortgage lender last ......