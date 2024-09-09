Multiples PE-backed Quantiphi, IAN bet on Transcell Biologics

Transcell Biologics, a Hyderabad-based biotech startup, has raised funding from artificial intelligence company Quantiphi Inc and Indian angel investment network IAN Group.

The company said in a statement the investment would help it expand its client base and implement the Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART) for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

Founded in 2009 by Subadra Dravida, Transcell Biologics focuses on enhancing stem cell yield while maintaining their functionality. The company offers a unique process and has expanded its applications for stem cell technologies, it said.

The company claims that DART provides animal-free testing methods by integrating human MicroPhysiological Systems (hMPS) technology with AI/ML embedded in silico platform configurations. This approach streamlines and automates bioassay processes, generating statistically compliant reports. The solution is designed to effectively test the safety and efficacy of drugs and vaccines intended for human use.

IAN Group is a seed and early-stage investment platform. It comprises IAN Angel Network, BioAngels, IAN Fund I and IAN Alpha Fund. The sector-agnostic platform invests from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 50 crore in a startup.

Quantiphi is an AI-first digital engineering company. The company was started in 2013 and raised funding from Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples PE in 2019.

