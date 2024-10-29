Mubadala ties up with Temasek unit Seviora for co-investments
By Reuters

  • 29 Oct 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

Mubadala Investment Company's Mubadala Capital and Seviora Holdings, a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek, are forming a partnership to identify and pursue co-investment opportunities, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Both firms will also scout for "other strategic opportunities globally that align with their respective long term goals, including in Singapore and the UAE", the statement said.

Mubadala Capital and Seviora will set up a joint working committee, they added in the statement.

MubadalaMubadala Investment CompanyTemasekUAEInternationalSeviora Capital

