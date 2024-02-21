Mubadala-backed Investcorp set to float another India real estate fund

Premium Rishi-Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Bahrain-basesd alternative asset manager Investcorp, which manages assets worth $1 billion (Rs 8,300 crore) in India, is set to launch a new real estate-focused investment vehicle in the country, according to a top company executive. The investment firm, which counts Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala as an investor, has made more ......