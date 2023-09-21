Motilal Oswal Alts sets itself for a modest portfolio exit move

Pro
Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), the private equity investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group that exited a consumer-facing company ahead of its big-ticket acquisition deal recently, has again tweaked plans for another liquidity move as it looks to score what would at best fetch modest returns. The PE firm, which was ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member?
Click here to log in.
Click here to log in.