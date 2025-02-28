More LPs looking to co-invest with PE, VC funds: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium SAM & Co's Jay Gandhi, Adams Street's Sunil Mishra and NIIF's Padmanabh Sinha at VCCircle LP event in Mumbai

An increasing number of limited partners (LP) are looking to co-invest in Indian companies along with private equity and venture capital firms, according to panelists at the VCCircle LP Summit 2025. “I think LPs do not just talk about co-investments. They can make co-investments reasonably quickly,” said Padmanabh Sinha, executive director and ......