Momentum Capital backs Recove; VentureSoul bets on Sukkhi Online
Momentum Capital backs Recove; VentureSoul bets on Sukkhi Online

By Roshan Abraham

  • 26 Sep 2025
Credit: VCCircle

Plastic recyclable marketplace Recove has secured funding in an early-stage round while Sukkhi Online Pvt Ltd has raised debt funding from VentureSoul Partners. 

Recove

Recove has raised Rs 5.3 crore in its first external fundraise led by venture capital firm Momentum Capital along with individual investors Ganesh Natarajan, Ashish Goel, Chaitanya Kejriwal, and Shruti Deorah.

The startup said the funding will drive its expansion across India, helping scale its marketplace and build critical infrastructure.

Recove was founded in 2024 by Viral Chhajer, Nirja Bhatt, and Sharan Subaiah. It is building a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for plastic recyclables, designed to provide recyclers with inputs through technology-enabled supply chains and pre-processing infrastructure.

Sukkhi Online

VentureSoul Partners has invested an undisclosed amount in fashion jewellery brand Sukkhi Online.

“This strategic capital allows us to scale operations, expand our design collections, and enhance our retail presence as well,” said Bhavesh Navlakha, co-founder of Sukkhi.

Sukkhi was founded in 2012 by Bhavesh Navlakha. TMumbai-based company has expanded to four exclusive brand outlets and has a presence across e‑commerce channels which now accounts for a significant share of revenue. Its range includes ethnic and contemporary designs in bangles, earrings, necklaces, rings and among others.

