Bacancy Systems, Sign3, Skillsvest, others raise early-stage funding

Bacancy Systems’ leadership team

Embedded electronics company Bacancy Systems, fraud intelligence startup Sign3, fintech platform Skillsvest, agritech startup Cropcoin Technologies, and manufacturing software firm Cognaize Systems have raised early-stage funding.

Gujarat-based embedded electronics and power systems company Bacancy Systems has raised Rs 40 crore ($4.2 million) in a Series A funding round led by Sabre Partners and Greenstone Capital.

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The investors acquired minority stakes through primary investments, marking the company’s first institutional fundraise as it looks to scale in the electric vehicle and railway electronics segments.

Founded in 2021, Bacancy develops power electronics and control systems for EV OEMs and charging infrastructure players, with a focus on DC charger controllers. It is also expanding into railway electronics, building solutions such as train control and management systems, traction control systems, and remote monitoring platforms aimed at improving efficiency and reliability in rail operations.

It plans to use the fresh capital to expand manufacturing capabilities, accelerate product development, strengthen R&D, and support international expansion.

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Cedar Hill Capital has led a $1.5 million (Rs 14.2 crore) funding round in Gurugram-based fraud intelligence startup Sign3, marking its third investment and second in AI-led enterprise technology. The round also saw participation from existing investor Smile Group, along with backing from founders and operators, including Rajesh Sawhney, Dinesh Agarwal, Anup Agarwal and Vinay Bagri.

Founded in 2022, Sign3 runs an AI-native platform that enables real-time fraud detection and risk assessment for financial institutions and marketplaces. Its technology combines device intelligence, behavioural biometrics and alternative data signals to generate predictive risk insights. The company says it is already working with over 20 banks, fintech firms and marketplaces to detect money mule accounts, uncover fraud patterns and flag high-risk borrowers.

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The fresh capital will be used to enhance product capabilities, strengthen AI models, expand go-to-market efforts and scale its engineering and analytics teams.

Agritech startup Cropcoin Technologies, which operates under the brand Pehle Jaisa, has raised Rs 12 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from Climate Angels and a-IDEA, a technology business incubator of ICAR-NAARM.

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The company plans to use the funds to expand geographically, invest in product development, and build infrastructure to scale operations with a target of reaching Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue over the next two years.

Founded in 2022, Cropcoin focuses on converting agricultural and animal waste into organic fertilizers and bio-stimulants through a decentralized processing model. The startup says it has grown its farmer network from 20,000 to over 70,000 across Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur in the past year, while tripling its revenues and reaching an annual run rate of about Rs 10 crore. Its products aim to improve soil health, reduce dependence on chemical inputs and lower costs for farmers.

The company plans to scale its presence from 10 districts to all 66 districts in Bihar and Jharkhand over the next 12-18 months, while expanding further in the northeast.

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Skillsvest

Skillsvest, a fintech platform focussed on education financing, has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-seed round comprising a mix of equity and debt. The round saw participation from Plug and Play Ventures and angel investors, including Sascha Mornell, along with a debt syndicate of smaller investors.

The company aims to use the funds to expand student financing, strengthen regulatory readiness, and build partnerships as it targets Indian students pursuing master’s programmes abroad.

Founded by Sreemaan Thiruppathiraja and Deborah Schermann, Skillsvest offers a “pay only if you earn” model, where repayments begin only after a student crosses a defined income threshold.

The platform targets students from middle-income backgrounds who face challenges accessing traditional education loans, offering financing without collateral or co-signers. It currently supports tuition and living expenses, with ticket sizes ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 across key markets such as the US, the UK, and Europe.

The company has so far deployed over Rs 1.2 crore, built a waitlist of more than 3,000 students, and partnered with over 4,500 college counsellors across India. It plans to support 50-100 students over the next 12-18 months, while expanding its network of recruiters and mentors to improve post-education outcomes, as demand grows for alternative financing models aligned with income potential.

Chennai-based Cognaize Systems, a manufacturing intelligence software startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from a group of high-net-worth individuals. The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development, expand its presence across industrial manufacturing sectors in India, and strengthen its global go-to-market efforts, particularly in the Middle East and North America.

Founded in 2024, Cognaize Systems develops AI-powered engineering intelligence software that helps manufacturers improve decision-making across design, costing, and production. Its platform spans design intelligence, manufacturing intelligence, and factory operations, enabling automated drawing reviews, cost estimation, and real-time production monitoring.

The company said it is currently working with over 20 customers across pilots, implementations, and commercial deployments, including automotive component makers and industrial suppliers.

Cognaize aims to address inefficiencies in manufacturing by embedding engineering knowledge into software systems, allowing companies to detect design issues early, reduce costs, and speed up production cycles. The transaction was advised by Panini Advisors, with legal counsel provided by RGM Legal.

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