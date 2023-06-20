Moglix backer Jungle Ventures elevates senior executive to partner

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Beri has been associated with Jungle Ventures since 2020. Prior to that, Beri had stints with VC firms like Shunwei Capital and Elevation Partners.



With Jungle Ventures, Beri has been part of various notable investment transactions of startups such as Turtlemint, Leap, Atomberg, Citymall, Walko, Infeedo amongst others.



Jungle Ventures is currently investing from its fourth fund, for which it raised $600 million, higher than its initial target corpus of $350 million. It marked the final close of its fourth fund in May last year.



The VC firm was set up by Anand and Anurag Srivastava. The firm, which primarily invests across South Asia and Southeast Asia secured $10 million for its initial fund in 2012. It raised $100 million for its second fund in 2016 and $240 million for its third fund in 2019.



Last month the firm doubled down on its investment in consumer durables startup Atomberg, as it participated in its $86 million Series C funding round. A few days prior to that, it led the $11 million funding round in Pune-based ice cream brand NIC.