facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

By Aman Rawat

  • 19 Apr 2023
Premium
India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner
Menka Sajnani, Partner, Jungle Ventures

Jungle Ventures, which counts Indian business-to-business marketplace Moglix and home décor platform Livspace as its investee companies, has added a new partner to look after investor relations.  The Singapore-based venture capital firm, which primarily invests across South Asia and Southeast Asia and is currently deploying capital from its fourth fund, has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
ChrysCap's blockbuster exit, fairy tale re-entry and now a muted pill from Mankind

Healthcare

ChrysCap's blockbuster exit, fairy tale re-entry and now a muted pill from Mankind

Premium
Exclusive: TVS Motor's lending unit gets PE interest for large deal

Finance

Exclusive: TVS Motor's lending unit gets PE interest for large deal

Premium
Specialised European PE firm BlackCap inks maiden India deal

Healthcare

Specialised European PE firm BlackCap inks maiden India deal

Knocksense raising $1 mn in pre-Series A funding, gets Nazara founder's backing

TMT

Knocksense raising $1 mn in pre-Series A funding, gets Nazara founder's backing

Premium
India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

Finance

India, Southeast Asia VC firm Jungle Ventures adds new partner

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes second bet in two weeks

TMT

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes second bet in two weeks