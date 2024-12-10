Mobile Premier League acquires Lumikai-backed CloudFeather

Credit: Pixabay

Online skill-gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) said Tuesday it has acquired a significant stake in gaming technology innovation company CloudFeather Games.

The deal will involve the exit of CloudFeather’s existing investor, interactive media and gaming-focused venture capital fund Lumikai. The VC firm had led CloudFeather’s $1.25 million seed funding round in June 2022.

MPL didn’t disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Advertisement

Founded in 2021, CloudFeather has built technology tools for game developers, including server infrastructure and wallet integration systems, among others. It has developed high-performance gaming infrastructure, scalable shared game servers, advanced wallet integration systems, efficient liquidity management solutions, and an SDK for game monetization and engagement. The company claims these technologies have helped gaming platforms improve performance, streamline operations, and improve user experience.

MPL said it will use CloudFeather’s technology stack to strengthen its tech capabilities. The combined expertise is expected to improve gaming experiences for MPL’s more than 120 million users in India, the US, and Nigeria, the company said in a release.

Namratha Swamy, chief operating officer of MPL, said CloudFeather team’s technical expertise will strengthen its product roadmap and help it deliver innovative gaming experiences to its users worldwide.

Advertisement

“Their proven track record in building scalable gaming infrastructure aligns perfectly with our goal of constantly improving platform stability, game performance, and seamless player experiences,” Swamy added.

M-League, the parent company of MPL, reported a 22.2% increase in operating revenue to Rs 1,068 crore in FY24 from Rs 873.7 crore the year before. It reduced its losses by over 21% to Rs 375 crore during the same period.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments