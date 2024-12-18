MobiKwik surges 85% in trading debut, valued at $474 mn

India's MobiKwik shares soared 85% in their trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the financial technology firm at about 40 billion rupees ($474 million), as investors bet on its prospects in a booming online payments market.

The stock listed at 440 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared to its offer price of 279 rupees.

Investors had flocked to MobiKwik's $67 million IPO last week, placing orders for about 120 times the shares on offer in one of the most heavily subscribed issues since late September.

Millions of Indians pay online for everything from groceries to flight tickets, aiding the business of financial technology firms, popularly known as fintechs. These firms offer services including providing loans and running payment gateway solutions.

Paytm, Walmart -backed PhonePe and Google Pay dominate India's online payments market, with the transaction value set to double to 593 trillion rupees in fiscal year 2028–29 from 265 trillion rupees in 2023–24, according to PwC.

MobiKwik is the latest among a rising number of Indian firms to go public in a red-hot IPO market, where more than 300 companies have raised $17.50 billion so far this year, more than double the amount raised in the same period in 2023.

