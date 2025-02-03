Mixed organic-inorganic strategy driving growth: Manipal Hospitals CEO at VCCircle summit

Large multispecialty chains require a balanced approach of both inorganic and organic expansion, and this strategy has been crucial in helping Manipal Hospitals survive and grow, a top company executive said. Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer at Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, said during a fireside chat at ......