Mitsui-backed OMC Power gets fourth Japanese investor on board

OMC Power co-founder & CEO Rohit Chandra (left) with Takaharu Ito, Director – Power Distribution & Information Technology, Kansai Transmission and Distribution

Japan's Kansai Transmission and Distribution (KTD) has agreed to invest around Rs 160 crore (around $17.3 million) in OMC Power Pvt Ltd, acquiring a 10% equity stake in the Indian distributed renewable-energy company.

The deal, which effectively values OMC Power at Rs 1,600 crore, marks the fourth investment by a major Japanese entity in OMC Power, following earlier stake buys by Mitsui & Co, Chubu Electric Power and Honda Motor Co. OMC Power is the only Indian company to count all four Japanese conglomerates among its shareholders, according to a statement from the firm.

OMC Power, which operates over 500 smart mini-grids and powers telecom towers, institutional rooftops and grassroots livelihoods across North and Central India, is targeting a 1 GWp decentralised renewable energy platform. The investment is expected to support expansion of its distributed clean energy assets and improve grid reliability and efficiency.

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Rohit Chandra, co-founder and CEO of OMC Power, said the partnership with Kansai Transmission and Distribution would help accelerate the company's 1 GWp ambition and deliver reliable electricity to underserved communities.

Takaharu Ito, director in charge of power distribution and information technology at Kansai Transmission and Distribution, said the company would contribute its expertise in transmission and distribution technologies to support OMC Power's growth and India's clean energy goals.

The investment comes as Uttar Pradesh, where OMC Power has significant operations including a large-scale solarisation project for over 200 hospitals, has installed more than 2.5 GW of solar capacity.

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VCCircle had first reported in August 2025 that OMC Power was in talks with two Japanese investors to raise fresh equity. In October, OMC Power announced Honda Motor's acquisition of a minority stake.

Kansai Transmission and Distribution, a leading Japanese utility focused on grid innovation and power distribution, operates one of the country's most advanced electricity networks and is expanding internationally in clean energy initiatives.

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