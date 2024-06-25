Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises $78 mn from international investor

Credit: 123RF.com

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, a real estate investment trust focused on Grade-A office properties, has raised debt capital from an international institutional investor by issuing sustainability-linked bonds.

Mindspace REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp, has secured Rs 650 crore (nearly $78 million) from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm.

The seven-year bonds carry a coupon of 7.94% per annum payable quarterly. The coupon rate is linked to Mindspace’s environment, social and governance (ESG) targets, which include reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the share of green certified area for existing buildings, and reduction in energy intensity.

Advertisement

The bonds follow the REIT's maiden green bond issue in March 2023. The REIT’s cumulative green and sustainability-linked financing now stands at Rs 1,860 crore, said Ramesh Nair, the chief executive of Mindspace REIT.

"IFC's investment will help Mindspace enhance the sustainability of its portfolio of business parks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions year-on-year,” said Wendy Werner, IFC country head for India. “Our support aims to attract more diverse and long-term funding at a time when private capital is critical to build a greener, more resilient future."

Last March, Mindspace Business Parks REIT secured about Rs 550 crore through its maiden green bond issuance with a tenure of three years and thirty days at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02%. The proceeds from the issue were used to provide loans to the special purpose vehicles of the REIT for refinancing existing loans and construction and development of relevant green projects, according to the term sheet.

Advertisement

The REIT was listed on the bourses in August 2020. At the time, it was backed by Blackstone. The private equity firm exited the REIT in January 2022.

The REIT has office portfolios in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The portfolio has a total leasable area of 33.2 million square feet, comprising 26.3 msf of completed area, 4.4 msf of area under construction and 2.5 msf of future development. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five independent office assets.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments