Mid-market healthcare investor Quadria marks first close of latest fund

Amit Varma (left) and Abrar Mir, founders, Quadria Capital

Singapore and New Delhi-based private equity firm Quadria Capital has marked the first close of its third investment vehicle.

The healthcare-focussed investor hit the close at approximately 60% of the base amount of $800 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Quadria has a hard cap of $1 billion for this vehicle.

Advertisement

It had received commitments from both existing and new investors that include institutional investors, insurance and pension funds, development finance institutions and family offices across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, it said.

"The first close of our third fund serves as a clear validation of investors’ confidence in our strategy and consistent execution," said Abrar Mir, co-founder and managing partner of Quadria Capital, in a statement.

"We are on track to reach our final target for this fund, which puts us in good stead to execute our strategy and capitalise on a rich pipeline of opportunities."

Advertisement

The investor backs companies in areas such as healthcare delivery, life sciences, medical technology and associated healthcare services sub-sectors. Most recently, it invested $155 million in Maxivision Eye Hospital, a private eyecare clinic chain, in July.

Quadria's investment thesis for its latest vehicle will remain the same as before - investing across all healthcare sub-sectors.

The fund will back companies in the South and Southeast Asia regions, investing between $50 million and $120 million in a portfolio company.

Advertisement

Asian healthcare remains a highly resilient sector with significant growth prospects, especially given rising regional demand and huge unmet needs. We have unique expertise and networks to support and accelerate the growth of portfolio companies poised to become industry leaders and drive social impact in the region,” said Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner of Quadria Capital.

While Quadria did not name the limited partners, VCCircle reported in August that the firm was set to receive $35 million from German development financial institution DEG, which also invested $30 million in its second fund.

It previously tapped the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), both first-time LPs to Quadria vehicles, and returning LPs such as the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and French development financier Proparco.

Advertisement

Proparco and AIIB are chipping in with $35 million each, the ADB is contributing $25 million, and the DFC has signed a $75 million cheque for the third fund. IFC committed about $40 million to the new fund, with a co-investment sleeve of up to $30 million.

Launched in 2012, the PE firm currently has $3.4 billion in assets under management.

Quadria Capital’s inaugural fund’s target corpus was $300 million, although it eventually invested $450 million, including co-investments. It raised $600 million in 2016 for its second fund, and eventually deployed $750 million including limited partner co-investments.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments