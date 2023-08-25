Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 25 Aug 2023
Premium
Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund
Amit Varma (left) and Abrar Mir, founders, Quadria Capital

Singapore- and New Delhi-based private equity firm Quadria Capital, which is eyeing an ambitious target of $1 billion as a hard cap for its third healthcare-focused fund, has tapped another returning limited partner (LP) for the new vehicle.     The new fund, which would almost double Quadria’s assets under management (AUM) even with the base amount ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Finance

Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Premium
Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

General

Grapevine: RIL may sell more stake in retail arm; Ather Energy defers funding plan

SEBI unveils new disclosures for select offshore funds

Finance

SEBI unveils new disclosures for select offshore funds

Premium
BPEA EQT signs off with over $2.2-bn India exit move

TMT

BPEA EQT signs off with over $2.2-bn India exit move

Premium
Apax Partners makes $143-mn India exit with poor returns

Finance

Apax Partners makes $143-mn India exit with poor returns

Subway sold to US PE firm Roark Capital: Report

Consumer

Subway sold to US PE firm Roark Capital: Report

Advertisement