Quadria Capital taps another returning LP with bigger cheque for third fund

Premium
Singapore- and New Delhi-based private equity firm Quadria Capital, which is eyeing an ambitious target of $1 billion as a hard cap for its third healthcare-focused fund, has tapped another returning limited partner (LP) for the new vehicle. The new fund, which would almost double Quadria’s assets under management (AUM) even with the base amount ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.