Micro VC Aora changes tack, investment mandate in new fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Venture Capital firm Aora Ventures, which has backed several startups globally, including in South Asia, South East Asia, Europe, and the US, is narrowing its focus with its latest fund. The firm, which has fully-deployed $15 million through its first fund set up in 2020, is now targeting a corpus of ......