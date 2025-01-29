MetaShot, trackNOW, Prismoline get early-stage funding

(From left) MetaShot founders Ajith Sunny, Prince Thomas, Ranjit Kumar Behera

Console gaming startup MetaShot, fleet management startup trackNow and Prismoline, a manufacturer of road safety products, have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.

MetaShot, a Bengaluru-based console gaming startup, has secured Rs 11 crore ($1.27 million) in a mix of equity and debt funding led by Sauce.vc, along with Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital.

Advertisement

The funds will be used for team expansion, R&D, growth, and brand building, according to a statement.

In the current financial year, the company is projected to grow 5x in revenue, the company said, without elaborating.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Kumar Behera and Ajith Sunny in Bengaluru. The company recently expanded into the Middle East and plans to soon launch in the US.

Advertisement

TrackNOW

TrackNOW, a Gujarat-based women-led fleet management and advanced telematic tracking solution company, has raised an extended seed funding round of an undisclosed amount.

The funding round was led by Yohan Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, and Michelle Poonawalla, managing director of Poonawalla Engineering.

Advertisement

The company had previously secured seed funding in FY24, led by GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi.

The fresh investment will help the company to expand its R&D and boost operational efficiency, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW offers solutions to streamline fleet management and tracking processes.

Advertisement

Prismoline

Prismoline, a manufacturer of thermoplastic road marking paints and road safety products, has secured an undisclosed amount from Uniworth Finlease Ltd and some angel investors.

The fresh infusion will help the company in strengthening its working capital, expand its product portfolio, and explore new market opportunities, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Ranchi, Prismoline makes products like thermoplastic paints, glass beads for road markings, raised pavement markers, and various road signs. The company plans to expand into international markets.

The deal was advised by existing investors Sumit Kochar and Shivam Gera from Dolce Vita Advisors (DVA), a legal advisory firm, along with Heramb Finserv, a financial advisory firm based in Mumbai.

Share article on Leave Your Comments