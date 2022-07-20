Messaging platform Gupshup ropes in former Talend exec as CTO

Gupshup Inc, which runs an eponymous conversational messaging platform, on Tuesday appointed former Talend executive, Krishna Tammana as chief technology officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammana, in his new role, will lead Gupshup’s technology strategy, engineering and integration to help the company’s growth and market expansion.

“We are on the cusp of another fundamental shift in how the world leverages mobile technology. Gupshup is positioned to help many more brands reach and engage with a much broader customer base more effectively”, said Tammana.

ADVERTISEMENT

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Tammana has over two decades of professional experience and before joining Gupshup. Prior to working in Talend, he spearheaded global engineering teams at US-based software companies Splunk and Sybase, and with financial services platform E*TRADE Securities.

“Gupshup's growth has been built on the foundation of heavy investment in product and engineering. Tammana brings deep expertise in building high-scale products and extensive experience in managing high-performing tech teams,” said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer, Gupshup.

Tammana’s appointment at Gupshup comes at a time when the company is in talks with potential investors to raise a pre-IPO funding round ahead of its US listing plans, which it has been vocal about for some time now. The company expects to raise $100-200 million in primary funding as part of its pre-IPO round.

In an interaction with VCCircle back in April, Sheth had said “We are looking to expand the base of investors and the right kind of investors would be sort of a long-term holder who will invest before and after an IPO as well. So, you want to get new names on the table.”

The messaging platform has also made a series of acquisitions in the last one year with companies like Knowlarity, a telephony firm; VC-backed Active.ai; shopping assistant AskSkid and omnichannel customer service platform OneDirect, nnow under its umbrella.