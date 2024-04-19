Equirus onboards former Sharekhan BNP exec as MD & COO

Amit Arora, COO and MD, Equirus

Homegrown financial services firm Equirus has appointed former Sharekhan BNP Paribas chief Amit Arora in the capacity of managing director and chief operating officer.

At Equirus, Arora will be responsible for strategic initiatives and operational functions, according to a company statement.

Having experience of nearly three decades in the field, Arora has in the past worked as CEO at Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial, where he led the NBFC and loan verticals.

His academic journey includes an MBA from the Institute of Tech & Management, Mumbai.

“Amit’s proven track record and industry knowledge make him an invaluable addition to our team. His appointment reflects our commitment to driving forward our expansion initiatives and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of Equirus.

Equirus Group provides full-service investment banking for corporate clients and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, private equity, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth products.

It also offers portfolio management services and research along with institutional equities. In over 240 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issues, and Structure Finance, it has raised $10.6 billion.

“I look forward to working closely with the Equirus team to drive operational efficiency, foster a culture of collaboration, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders,” said Amit Arora.

