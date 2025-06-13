MENA Digest: UAE’s Qanooni, eVoost AI secure early-stage funding

Two UAE-based startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region raised funding this week, aiming to expand their business. Legal tech startup Qanooni raised pre-seed funding from key venture capital funds in the region, while AI-driven proptech company eVoost AI secured seed capital.

According to data compiled by Wamda, MENA startups raised a total of $289 million across 44 deals in May, a 25% increase over April and a 2% year-on-year rise.

Qanooni, a UAE-based legal technology startup, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by Village Global, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. Other participants in the round included Oryx Fund by Salica Investments, TA Ventures, and strategic angel investors.

Founded in 2024 by Anuscha Iqbal, Ziyaad Ahmed, and Karim Shiyab, Qanooni is developing a transformative AI-powered platform that integrates with Microsoft Outlook and Word, enabling lawyers to draft, review, and manage documents using AI that adapts to their writing styles and internal standards.

The startup aims to utilize the funding to expand across the UAE and the UK, and enhance its proprietary legal AI engine.

Abu Dhabi-based proptech firm eVoost AI has secured seed funding from venture investor syndicate Qora71 to support its global expansion. This marks Qora71’s first lead investment.

Founded in 2024 by Cristian Pastrana, eVoost AI uses emotional profiling and behavioral segmentation to power AI-native virtual agents that guide real estate buyers with personalized property recommendations and real-time analytics.

The company plans to use the funds to scale global operations and further develop its AI-driven infrastructure for digital property sales.

According to the startup, it has already facilitated $1.9 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), and is in late-stage negotiations for an additional $1.5 billion.

Qora71, which has a network of 114 angel investors, has backed other proptech startups, including Roomz, Partment, and Hotdesk.

