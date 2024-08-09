MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

By Dilasha Seth

  • 09 Aug 2024
Premium
MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round
Credit: Pexels

Egyptian fintech startups led funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region this week, even as overall activity slowed down. While Egypt-based Lucky ONE and Qardy secured early-stage funding, Riyadh&#39;s restaurant-focused software-as-a-service platform Blend also raised a pre-seed round, among others. Key deals from July include Oman-based climatetech 44.01 raising ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Byju's US lenders appeal insolvency-quashing order before Supreme Court

TMT

Byju's US lenders appeal insolvency-quashing order before Supreme Court

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm at €24 mn valuation

TMT

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm at €24 mn valuation

Premium
MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

TMT

MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

Premium
Nazara expands M&A war chest; to buy Smaaash, UK gaming studio

TMT

Nazara expands M&A war chest; to buy Smaaash, UK gaming studio

Scimplify, Metadome.ai nab Series A cash; FlexiBees gets IPV's backing

TMT

Scimplify, Metadome.ai nab Series A cash; FlexiBees gets IPV's backing

Byju's says US court rejects lenders' attempt to block settlement with BCCI

TMT

Byju's says US court rejects lenders' attempt to block settlement with BCCI

Advertisement