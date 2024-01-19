facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MENA Digest: Travel tech platform Tumodo leads funding activity in region this week

MENA Digest: Travel tech platform Tumodo leads funding activity in region this week

By Dilasha Seth

  • 19 Jan 2024
Premium
MENA Digest: Travel tech platform Tumodo leads funding activity in region this week
Credit: Thinkstock

Funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during the week was led by UAE-based business-to-business travel tech platform Tumodo, which raised an eight-digit seed funding. Other key deals included Egyptian startups - fintech player Zeal and logistics tech entity Bosta.  Silkhaus, a UAE-based short-term rental portal snagged ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Tech company Rashi Peripherals raises $18 mn in pre-IPO round

TMT

Tech company Rashi Peripherals raises $18 mn in pre-IPO round

Premium
MENA Digest: Travel tech platform Tumodo leads funding activity in region this week

TMT

MENA Digest: Travel tech platform Tumodo leads funding activity in region this week

Listed gaming platform Nazara Tech raises $30 mn

TMT

Listed gaming platform Nazara Tech raises $30 mn

Premium
Swiggy back in decacorn club with latest valuation mark-up

TMT

Swiggy back in decacorn club with latest valuation mark-up

Fintech company Upswing, three others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Fintech company Upswing, three others raise early-stage funding

Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS

TMT

Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS

Advertisement