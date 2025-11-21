MENA Digest: Saudi startup Ghanem, UAE’s Kingpin, 4 others get early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Saudi proptech platform Ghanem led fundraising activity by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region this week. It was followed by the UAE-based AI-native SaaS startup Kingpin and cybersecurity firm Secure.com. Besides, Saudi fintech startups SahmAlgo and Takadao raised seed capital, and construction technology firm Shatib secured pre-seed funding.

Kingpin

Kingpin, a UAE-based AI-native SaaS startup, secured $3.5 million in seed funding from a slew of investors, including Infinity Ventures, to scale its global distribution platform. Other investors that participated in the round include Red Swan Ventures, Mu Ventures, COTU, and Outliers. Kingpin is part of Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 ecosystem.

Founded in 2021 by Harsh Sajnani and Guilherme Soares, Kingpin caters to the B2B retail segment through its AI-powered ecosystem that connects discovery, pricing, sales, fulfilment, and operations in one platform.

It aims to use the financing to expand engineering and product teams, strengthen AI capabilities, and grow operations from the Middle East into Europe and North America.

Ghanem

Saudi fractional real estate platform Ghanem raised $7.1 million from Al-Romaih Group to scale operations.

Founded in 2025 by Saleh Al-Ghamdi and Amr Essam, Ghanem offers real estate investment opportunities to clients. The company will use the capital towards new product development, and expansion, deepening and diversifying investment opportunities in the Saudi real estate market.

Shatib

Saudi construction-tech firm Shatib raised $750,000 in a pre-seed round from an unnamed angel investor.

Founded in 2024 by Abdulaziz AlMasoud, Shatib is a B2B marketplace for construction materials, which enables developers and contractors to access more competitive prices by aggregating orders from multiple projects.

SahmAlgo

Saudi Arabia-based fintech startup SahmAlgo secured $1 million in seed funding led by Gharesah Investment to accelerate product development.

Founded in 2022 by Yasser Farha, SahmAlgo’s platform offers individual traders and enterprises intelligent financial insights through an integrated suite of tools, including short-term price estimations, technical stock analysis, financial news analytics, and real-time market monitoring.

It aims to use the fresh funding to expand its AI algorithms and data assets and support talent acquisition.

Takadao

Saudi Arabian fintech Takadao raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by Hasan VC of Malaysia to fuel geographical expansion. The other backers include Syla Invest (France), Wahed Ventures (UK), Ice Blue Fund (Japan), Istari Ventures (US), and Adverse (Saudi Arabia).

Founded in 2022 by Sharene Lee and Morrad Irsane, Takadao offers a Web3 platform offering bankless financial alternatives through a community-owned ecosystem. It offers its users two Shariah-compliant and blockchain-based services–savings and loans, and cooperative life insurance. The latest round takes its total funding to $3.1 million.

It aims to use the fresh funds to support expansion across markets with established traction, such as Southeast Asia, France, the UK, and the US.

Secure.com

Secure.com, a UAE-based cybersecurity startup, raised $4.5 million in seed funding from Disrupt.com, to scale its platform.

Founded by Uzair Gadit, Secure.com's AI agents act like security analysts, investigating alerts, triaging incidents, and automating compliance within the existing security stacks.

It also launched its product, the Digital Security Teammate (DST), a new category of AI-native agents built to facilitate security teams.

