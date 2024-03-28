Meet the startups from Accel’s Atoms 3.0 cohort

Global venture capital firm Accel has selected eight startups in the AI and Industry 5.0 domains for the third cohort of its accelerator programme, Atoms.

The cohort will receive up to $500,000 in funding, access to perks worth more than $5 million from Accel’s network partners, personalised mentorship, and networking and learning opportunities from past Atoms cohorts and Accel’s network of over 200 portfolio founders.

The third cohort is also the first sector-focused cohort of Atoms.

Here are the startups from Accel Atom’s third cohort:

Founded by Rohin Parkar and Malcolm Dsouza, Spintly is an IoT platform that aims to simplify access control to commercial and residential buildings. It uses a distributed IoT architecture and computing technology to eliminate the need for heavy back-end infrastructure. It also provides smartphone-based door access to users. It claims that it has eliminated 200,000 plastic badges. It currently serves over 300 customers and more than 4,000 doors.

Asets Inc, which is founded by Ashwini Oke, is a Canada-based company that runs an AI-powered, cloud-based Integrated Design Suite. It claims that the suite, a multidisciplinary CAD, simulation and engineering design platform helps engineering procurement construction (EPC) and end-owner companies accelerate their early-stage engineering.

Tune AI is a GenAI (generative AI) stack for enterprises with solutions that include Tune Chat, an AI chat app with over 180,000 users and powerful models for text, code generation, and brainstorming. It also offers Tune Studio, a solution for fine-tuning, deploying, and managing the Gen AI model lifecycle and enabling data security. The company was founded by Anshuman Pandey, Naman Maheshwari, and Rohan Pooniwala.

Another generative AI platform which is part of the Atoms 3.0 cohort is Skoob. The platform aims to change the way readers interact with books. The platform dissects books into topic-centric sections to make knowledge consumption intuitive and user-friendly. It was founded by Shubham Deva.

Founded by Ritesh Singh, Sonu Kumar Prashant and Rushabh Kothari, Arivihan is an AI-based automated learning platform providing school students with a personal tutor at Rs 300 per month. It provides students with video lectures, doubt-solving, etc.

Meritic, which was founded by Pallavi Chakravorty, Nipun Gupta and Swapnil Basak, is a storytelling co-pilot for financial planning and analysis teams to help them automate reporting and business analytics.

Two startups from the Atoms 3.0 cohort are currently operating in stealth.

