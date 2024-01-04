facebook-page-view
Medway Hospitals secures maiden funding from Kyra Ventures

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 04 Jan 2024
Credit: Pexels

Chennai-based multispecialty hospital chain Medway Hospitals said Thursday it has raised $5 million (Rs 41.6 crore) in its first round of institutional equity funding led by Kyra Ventures.  

The round also saw participation from family offices, according to a company statement. It didn’t disclose the names of the family offices. 

“This investment will help us accelerate our expansion plans and reach 1,000 beds by 2026,” said T Palaniappan, chairman of Medway Group of Hospitals. “Our focus has always been providing quality healthcare in Tier 2 cities,” he added. 

Hari Prasad, partner at Kyra Ventures, said Medway is committed to closing the healthcare gap in underserved areas by creating access to affordable and patient-centric clinical excellence.   

Medway Hospitals operates eight hospitals in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It has around 500 beds across all locations, with each unit having around 50-100 beds. 

Its tertiary care services cover areas such as critical care, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, neurosurgery, organ transplants, pulmonology, and urology. It also has a dedicated unit specialising in treating cardiovascular diseases. 

Nova Capital Advisors acted as the advisor on the transaction. 

Medway HospitalsKyra Ventures

Articles

