MaxIQ, indē wild, Phot.AI, others secure early-stage funding

(From left) MaxIQ CEO Matt Hickey, founder Sonny Aulakh, and chief revenue officer Rob Sexton

MaxIQ, indē wild, Phot.AI, Varaha, and three others have raised early-stage funding in separate rounds, the companies said.

MaxIQ, formerly known as Gyaan AI, has raised $7.8 million (Rs 67.9 crore) in seed funding, led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of the chipmaker.

The California-based revenue management platform, which also has an office in Maharashtra, plans to use the investments to scale operations, drive product innovation, and expand its leadership team.

MaxIQ offers a unified AI-driven solution that integrates deal qualification, forecasting, and customer lifecycle management into a single platform. This provides B2B SaaS companies with real-time intelligence across every stage of the customer journey.

The startup has appointed Matt Hickey as chief executive officer and Rob Sexton as chief revenue officer. It was founded by Sonny Aulakh in 2022.

Beauty brand indē wild has raised $5 million in an extended seed round, led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from SoGal Ventures and True Global Ventures. The funds will help the company expand its partnership with French luxury brand Sephora and prepare for a US launch next year.

"In just 18 months, we’ve seen explosive 400% growth in India... Our Champi Hair Oil became the number 1 bestseller on Nykaa," said Diipa Khosla, founder and CEO of indē wild.

Founded in 2021 by Khosla, a social media content creator, the New Delhi-based company sells personal care products based on Ayurveda for skin and hair.

Creative automation platform Phot.AI has raised $2.7 million in a seed funding round, led by Info Edge Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Together Fund, AC Ventures, and over 50 angel investors, including Shiprocket founders Sahil Goel and Akshay Gulati.

The funds will be used to expand the team, invest in research and development, and launch the copilot, the startup said in a statement.

Phot.AI was founded in 2023 by Venus Dhuria, Aneesh Rayancha, and Akshit Raja. It automates creative design and marketplace listings for e-commerce, brands, and retail.

Varaha, which secured funding in a Series A round led by RTP Global last year, has secured a "multimillion"-dollar investment from UK-based energy-focused investment manager Conductor Capital. The exact amount of the investment was not disclosed.

The company, which helps generate carbon credits in the agriculture sector, raised $8.7 million last year in a Series A funding round led by the venture capital firm.

"The investment will help Varaha expand its carbon projects across regions, reach a larger number of farmers, and provide greater benefits across diverse geographies, primarily in India and Nepal," the company said in a statement.

Varaha was founded in 2022 by Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg and Vishal Kuchanur. The company provides solutions for smallholder farmers to generate carbon credits through nature-based solutions, utilizing advanced remote sensing analytics, machine learning and biomass/soil modeling.

MapMyCrop has secured $1.8 million in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors, including Eaglewings Ventures.

The company said the funds will be used to expand operations, close pilot orders, strengthen the sales and operations teams, and improve the platform's technology.

Headquartered in New York, MapMyCrop has offices in Pune, London, and Singapore. It was founded by Swapnil Jadhav and Rajesh Shirole in 2021.

Indigenous drone-maker Zuppa has secured an undisclosed investment and orders for its products from drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace.

Zuppa specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing cyber-secure drones and drone autopilots, including a cyber-physical stack comprising autopilot hardware, firmware, command control protocols, and UI software.

The company was founded by Sai Pattabiram in Chennai.

No-code platform Connektra.io has secured investment in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures Ideaschool Program. The company didn't disclose the deal size.

The startup, which has operations in Gurugram and Bengaluru, said the funds will be used to accelerate product development, hire additional engineers, and establish a go-to-market (GTM) strategy.

Founded in 2024 by Ashutosh Sharma, Connektra.io provides workflow automation and software integrations solutions for enterprises through AI-powered agents and a no-code interface.

