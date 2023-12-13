Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Premium
Asia-Pacific focussed real assets manager Mapletree has struck a fresh acquisition to bolster its logistics play in India, VCCircle has learnt. After completing the acquisition of the assets owned by KSH Infra Group from last year, the Singapore-based investor has now acquired a leased out warehousing asset in Delhi’s National Capital ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.