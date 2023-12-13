facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 13 Dec 2023
Premium
Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset
Ng Kiat, chief executive officer, Mapletree Logistics Trust

Asia-Pacific focussed real assets manager Mapletree has struck a fresh acquisition to bolster its logistics play in India, VCCircle has learnt. After completing the acquisition of the assets owned by KSH Infra Group from last year, the Singapore-based investor has now acquired a leased out warehousing asset in Delhi’s National Capital ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Infrastructure

Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Premium
Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Infrastructure

Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Macquarie Capital picks up minority stake in EV infra maker ChargeZone

Infrastructure

Macquarie Capital picks up minority stake in EV infra maker ChargeZone

Premium
Temasek-backed Shiprocket in talks for fresh funding ahead of listing

Infrastructure

Temasek-backed Shiprocket in talks for fresh funding ahead of listing

ADB, JICA to launch $1.5 bn infra fund for India, other Asia-Pacific countries

Infrastructure

ADB, JICA to launch $1.5 bn infra fund for India, other Asia-Pacific countries

Premium
Spotlight: Decoding GIC's infrastructure and real estate play in India

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Decoding GIC's infrastructure and real estate play in India

Advertisement