Mandala Capital ropes in climate-focussed fund as LP for latest vehicle

Pro
Mandala Capital, an Indian subcontinent-focused private equity firm, has secured a cheque for its third consecutive vehicle from one of the world's largest climate-focussed limited partners (LP), VCCircle has learnt. The PE firm, which invests in agri-businesses and food-related consumer sectors, is looking to raise $250 million (around Rs 2,205 crore) ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.