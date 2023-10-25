Mamaearth’s VC backers, angel investors tweak IPO exit plan

Premium
Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, which houses direct-to-consumer brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co, intends to raise lower fresh capital in its initial public offering than previously proposed while several of its venture capital and angel investors have also changed their share sale plans. The startup, led by chief executive and co-founder ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.