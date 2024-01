Malaysian SWF Khazanah revives India play with third new bet within a year

Pro Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, managing director, Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of the Malaysian government, has struck a new deal in India, its third bet in the country over the last twelve months, two years after it exited its oldest India investment with poor returns, clearing its legacy portfolio. Khazanah has picked a 0.5% stake ......