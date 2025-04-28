Malaki raises funds; R Ashwin backs VOC Automotive

Malaki founders Ashish Bhatia (left) and Mohit Bhatia

Premium beverages brand Malaki and multi-brand two-wheeler service network VOC Automotive have each announced fresh funding and strategic developments.

Malaki, a premium beverage company, has raised Rs 5.7 crore (approximately $0.7 million) in seed funding. The round was led by Venture Catalysts, with participation from Maarc Ventures and the Dadachanji Family Office.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Bhatia and Ashish Bhatia, Malaki plans to use the capital to accelerate its growth by entering the quick commerce segment and expanding into the high-end hospitality sector. The company also aims to ramp up production of its signature Crystal Bottle, strengthen its online sales channels, and extend its presence in key urban markets such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

Malaki’s product range—including tonic waters, alkaline waters, sparkling waters, and ginger ales—is currently available at over 500 premium hospitality venues. The brand has established partnerships with major names like Singapore Airlines, Ritz Carlton, and Hyatt in cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

VOC Automotive, a digitalized, multi-brand service network for two-wheelers, has announced the onboarding of former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as both brand ambassador and strategic investor. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019 by Venkatesh BM and Lokesh S, the company currently operates over 150 stores across India and aims to expand to 300 outlets. VOC Automotive is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 crore by FY2026.

