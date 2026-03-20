Rymo, DeepLase pocket early-stage cheques; TransTech inks M&A

Rymo Technologies’ co-founders Chirag Shah (left) and Abhishek Rai

Neuro-rehabilitation startup Rymo Technologies and photonics company DeepLase have secured funding in early-stage rounds. Meanwhile, industrial solutions firm TransTech has bought a controlling stake in engineering firm Teknoflow.

Rymo Technologies has raised Rs 10 crore (over $1 million) in a seed funding round from early-stage investing platform IAN Group, which invested through its evergreen IAN Angel Fund.

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Several angel investors also participated in the round, the startup said in a statement.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate product innovation, expand manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen Rymo's presence across India while scaling into international markets, including ASEAN and the Middle East.

Founded by Chirag Shah and Abhishek Rai, Rymo Technologies offers robotic and AI-assisted rehabilitation technology to mid-sized hospitals and physiotherapy clinics for neuro-rehabilitation, enabling healthcare providers beyond large metropolitan hospitals to deliver advanced rehabilitation services. It has built a multi-layered technology foundation that combines patented hardware architecture, proprietary algorithms trained on patient data, and a modular system design.

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The startup has garnered strong traction across the healthcare ecosystem, with more than 452 device installations and 354 clinical customers, including leading institutions such as AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals, and Manipal Hospitals.

DeepLase Technologies, a deep-tech photonics startup, has raised Rs 6 crore in seed funding in a round co-led by Mounttech Growth Fund-Kavachh and Yali Capital.

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The company plans to use the capital to expand its engineering and manufacturing capabilities, accelerate product commercialization, and scale deployments across high-impact sectors, including precision industrial automation, optical communications, advanced sensing, quantum technologies, and healthcare instrumentation.

Incubated at IIT Delhi, the firm is developing advanced optical fiber platforms, high-performance fiber lasers, and integrated photonics systems. It was founded by IIT Delhi faculty member Deepak Jain.

TransTech Group

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TransTech Group has acquired a controlling interest in Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd, an engineered fabrication and process equipment manufacturer, and announced a partnership with the target firm's founding family. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Teknoflow will operate within TransTech's engineered products group, strengthening its global manufacturing footprint and enhancing the ability to deliver engineered equipment solutions across regions.

Deloitte India acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Teknoflow Green's shareholders for the transaction.

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Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Nashik, Teknoflow designs and manufactures engineered process equipment and custom fabrications, including ASME-coded and non-coded pressure vessels, shell and tube heat exchangers, modular process skids, columns, and heavy structural assemblies. The company serves customers in over 25 countries, serving OEMs and EPC firms across energy and industrial infrastructure markets.

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