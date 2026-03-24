Hara Global, Bain Capital Ventures lead Swish’s Series B round

​Bengaluru-based foodtech startup Swish has raised $38 million (around Rs 354 crore) in a Series B funding round, as it looks to expand its 10-minute food delivery model across more cities.

Investment firm Hara Global Capital and Bain Capital Ventures jointly led the round. Existing investor Accel India also participated in the round, along with Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures, Swish said in a statement.

Prior to this, the startup raised $14 million in Series A funding in March 2025, led by Hara Global and Accel.

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The latest round marks Swish’s third fundraise in about 18 months and comes amid rising demand for quick-service meal delivery beyond snacks and beverages.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to scale operations across multiple cities, invest in kitchen automation and supply chain infrastructure, and expand its team.

Founded by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S., Swish operates an integrated food delivery model where it owns kitchens, manages its ordering platform, and handles last-mile delivery within a limited radius.

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The company said this allows it to retain margins and reinvest in product quality and customer experience. It claims to deliver freshly prepared meals within 10 minutes and processes over 20,000 orders daily, primarily in Bengaluru.

“Over the past 18 months, we have focused on building a fresh food supply chain from the ground up,” said Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Swish. “With this funding, we plan to expand to more neighbourhoods across cities and scale our operations significantly.”

Saanya Ojha, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, said that India’s quick-commerce adoption has reset consumer expectations around speed, reliability, and convenience but food delivery has largely been optimized for planned, higher-value meals. “Swish is targeting a much larger, more frequent surface area: breakfast, snacks, tea, late-night, and solo meals. The opportunity is not just to take share within food delivery, but to expand the market by bringing more daily consumption online,” Ojha said.​

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